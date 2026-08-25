Grape Price Today

The live Grape (GRP) price today is $ 0.0252222, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0252222 per GRP.

Grape currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 239,611, with a circulating supply of 9.50M GRP. During the last 24 hours, GRP traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 853.84, while the all-time low was $ 0.02359057.

In short-term performance, GRP moved -- in the last hour and -35.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.89.

Grape (GRP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 239.61K$ 239.61K $ 239.61K Volume (24H) $ 4.89$ 4.89 $ 4.89 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 252.22K$ 252.22K $ 252.22K Circulation Supply 9.50M 9.50M 9.50M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Grape is $ 239.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.89. The circulating supply of GRP is 9.50M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 252.22K.