What is Grai about?

Gravita Protocol is an ETH-centric borrowing platform designed for LSTs and yield-generating assets. GRAI serves as the debt token within the platform.

What makes Grai unique?

Our mission is to fuel decentralization. Gravita's gravitational pull is irresistible.

What is the current price of Grai?

The live price of Grai (GRAI) is ₦921.06226466934289016000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Grai positioned in the market?

Grai currently sits at market rank #4730, supported by a market capitalization of ₦235622032.12552089608000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of GRAI?

The circulating supply of GRAI is 255810.5727383311 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Grai?

During the last 24 hours, Grai traded within a range of ₦768.53488490700288104000 (24-hour low) and ₦1027.22873047325596024000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Grai from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Grai reached an all-time high of ₦2362.9969619679792000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦159.38686117320222920000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is GRAI trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Grai?

The current price movement of -7.17% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Stablecoins,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,ZkSync Ecosystem,Crypto-backed Stablecoin. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.