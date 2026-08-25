Gradient Protocol Price Today

The live Gradient Protocol (GDT) price today is $ 0.01183813, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01183813 per GDT.

Gradient Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 165,734, with a circulating supply of 14.00M GDT. During the last 24 hours, GDT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.211684, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GDT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.20.

Gradient Protocol (GDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 165.73K$ 165.73K $ 165.73K Volume (24H) $ 3.20$ 3.20 $ 3.20 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 165.73K$ 165.73K $ 165.73K Circulation Supply 14.00M 14.00M 14.00M Total Supply 14,000,000.0 14,000,000.0 14,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Gradient Protocol is $ 165.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.20. The circulating supply of GDT is 14.00M, with a total supply of 14000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 165.73K.