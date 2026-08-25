Gradient Price Today

The live Gradient (GRAY) price today is $ 0.01825424, with a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01825424 per GRAY.

Gradient currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 182,486, with a circulating supply of 10.00M GRAY. During the last 24 hours, GRAY traded between $ 0.01819279 (low) and $ 0.01900722 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.69, while the all-time low was $ 0.01062192.

In short-term performance, GRAY moved -0.39% in the last hour and +51.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 724.42.

Gradient (GRAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 182.49K$ 182.49K $ 182.49K Volume (24H) $ 724.42$ 724.42 $ 724.42 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 182.49K$ 182.49K $ 182.49K Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Gradient is $ 182.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 724.42. The circulating supply of GRAY is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 182.49K.