GOXY Price Today

The live GOXY (GOXY) price today is $ 261,485, with a 2.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOXY to USD conversion rate is $ 261,485 per GOXY.

GOXY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 261,772, with a circulating supply of 1.00 GOXY. During the last 24 hours, GOXY traded between $ 254,986 (low) and $ 262,149 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 262,149, while the all-time low was $ 157,269.

In short-term performance, GOXY moved -0.05% in the last hour and +48.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.50K.

GOXY (GOXY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 261.77K$ 261.77K $ 261.77K Volume (24H) $ 3.50K$ 3.50K $ 3.50K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 261.77K$ 261.77K $ 261.77K Circulation Supply 1.00 1.00 1.00 Total Supply 1.0 1.0 1.0

The current Market Cap of GOXY is $ 261.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.50K. The circulating supply of GOXY is 1.00, with a total supply of 1.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 261.77K.