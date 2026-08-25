Introduction to Gourmet Galaxy Introducing Gourmet Galaxy (GUM), our second FalconPool Project. Gourmet Galaxy is a DeFi ecosystem within an NFT gaming experience, offering a unique approach to DeFi while providing an enjoyable gaming experience, all centered around $GUM tokens.

What Gourmet Galaxy Offers Gourmet Galaxy offers various features, including: swapping with GUM Swap, liquidity staking to farm GUM and earn a high APY, trading on a decentralized platform with a gamified experience, and collecting rare and unique NFTs that can be exchanged for significant value. GUM Token and Its Use Cases The GUM token is integral to Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism designed to give it intrinsic value tied to the platform. Key use cases for GUM include governance through staking and system votes, content creation such as designing planets for sale, playing mini-games related to trading and prediction markets, buying and selling items, and revenue sharing.

Which blockchain network does Gourmet Galaxy run on?

Gourmet Galaxy operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of GUM?

The token is priced at ₦8.4745898343673338632000, marking a price movement of 1.74% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Gourmet Galaxy belong to?

Gourmet Galaxy falls under the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare GUM with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Gourmet Galaxy?

Its market capitalization is ₦115109187.06515395688000, placing the asset at rank #5670. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of GUM is currently circulating?

There are 13586897.724909147 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Gourmet Galaxy today?

Over the past day, GUM generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Gourmet Galaxy fluctuated between ₦8.2504582144804400200000 and ₦8.5973162915242570128000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.