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The live Gourmet Galaxy price today is 0.00624029 USD.GUM market cap is 84,761 USD. Track real-time GUM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Gourmet Galaxy price today is 0.00624029 USD.GUM market cap is 84,761 USD. Track real-time GUM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Gourmet Galaxy Logo

Gourmet Galaxy Price (GUM)

Unlisted

1 GUM to USD Live Price:

$0.00624029
$0.00624029$0.00624029
+0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:10:21 (UTC+8)

Gourmet Galaxy Price Today

The live Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) price today is $ 0.00624029, with a 1.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current GUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00624029 per GUM.

Gourmet Galaxy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 84,761, with a circulating supply of 13.59M GUM. During the last 24 hours, GUM traded between $ 0.00607525 (low) and $ 0.00633066 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.82, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GUM moved -0.58% in the last hour and +17.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.62.

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Information

$ 84.76K
$ 84.76K$ 84.76K

$ 2.62
$ 2.62$ 2.62

$ 124.77K
$ 124.77K$ 124.77K

13.59M
13.59M 13.59M

20,000,000.0
20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Gourmet Galaxy is $ 84.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.62. The circulating supply of GUM is 13.59M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 124.77K.

Gourmet Galaxy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00607525
$ 0.00607525$ 0.00607525
24H Low
$ 0.00633066
$ 0.00633066$ 0.00633066
24H High

$ 0.00607525
$ 0.00607525$ 0.00607525

$ 0.00633066
$ 0.00633066$ 0.00633066

$ 3.82
$ 3.82$ 3.82

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.58%

+1.75%

+17.63%

+17.63%

Price Prediction for Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GUM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Gourmet Galaxy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Gourmet Galaxy will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GUM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Gourmet Galaxy Price Prediction.

What is Gourmet Galaxy (GUM)

🤩 Excited to announce our second FalconPool Project: Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) 😱

Introducing Gourmet Galaxy Don’t let the name fool you, Gourmet Galaxy isn't just food, it's a whole DeFi Ecosystem inside an NFT Gaming Experience.

Gourmet Galaxy helps you to easily approach DeFi while enjoying a gaming experience. The best of all, the whole ecosystem revolves around $GUM tokens!

With Gourmet Galaxy you can: 🔁 Swap: Trade with AMM using GUM Swap. ⏹ Liquidity Staking: Farm GUM using digital assets and earn an incredible APY! 🔂 Trading: Trade on a decentralized Trading Platform in a gamified experience. 🛄 Collect NFT's: Collect rare and Unique NFTs and exchange them for big money.

❇️ GUM Token GUM is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. GUM use cases include: 1️⃣ Governance: Including Staking, System Votes. 2️⃣ Content creation: Create your own special planets for sale. 3️⃣ Play Mini games related to Trading/Prediction Market. 4️⃣ Buy/sell items. 5️⃣ Revenue Sharing.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Resource

Official Website

About Gourmet Galaxy

Introduction to Gourmet Galaxy Introducing Gourmet Galaxy (GUM), our second FalconPool Project. Gourmet Galaxy is a DeFi ecosystem within an NFT gaming experience, offering a unique approach to DeFi while providing an enjoyable gaming experience, all centered around $GUM tokens.

What Gourmet Galaxy Offers Gourmet Galaxy offers various features, including: swapping with GUM Swap, liquidity staking to farm GUM and earn a high APY, trading on a decentralized platform with a gamified experience, and collecting rare and unique NFTs that can be exchanged for significant value. GUM Token and Its Use Cases The GUM token is integral to Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism designed to give it intrinsic value tied to the platform. Key use cases for GUM include governance through staking and system votes, content creation such as designing planets for sale, playing mini-games related to trading and prediction markets, buying and selling items, and revenue sharing.

Which blockchain network does Gourmet Galaxy run on?

Gourmet Galaxy operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of GUM?

The token is priced at ₦8.4745898343673338632000, marking a price movement of 1.74% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Gourmet Galaxy belong to?

Gourmet Galaxy falls under the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare GUM with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Gourmet Galaxy?

Its market capitalization is ₦115109187.06515395688000, placing the asset at rank #5670. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of GUM is currently circulating?

There are 13586897.724909147 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Gourmet Galaxy today?

Over the past day, GUM generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Gourmet Galaxy fluctuated between ₦8.2504582144804400200000 and ₦8.5973162915242570128000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gourmet Galaxy

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:10:21 (UTC+8)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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