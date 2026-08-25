What is Gou about?

Gou is a decentralized ERC20 meme coin and community token inspired by the Chinese word for "dog." This single-character token captures the playful spirit of internet culture, appealing to both meme enthusiasts and cryptocurrency holders.

What makes Gou unique?

Gou stands out as a meme coin that blends art and community to create a distinctive digital asset. It aims to inspire creativity and fun in the cryptocurrency space by drawing on cultural symbols to build a unique identity. Gou encourages users to join in fostering a community focused on shared interests and artistic expression.

What is the current trading price of Gou?

Gou (GOU) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 1.59% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Gou's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in GOU?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Gou's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6433 with a market capitalization of ₦61921384.75740918368000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about GOU?

With 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Gou's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Gou stack up against similar assets?

Against other Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed tokens, GOU continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.