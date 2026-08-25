About Gorth Gorth is a character created by Matt Furie, featured in his book "Cortex Vortex". Tokenomics The token supply of Gorth is 420,690,000,000,000, with no taxes, and the LP tokens are burned and contract ownership renounced.

Which blockchain network does Gorth run on?

Gorth operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of GORTH?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 0.96% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Gorth belong to?

Gorth falls under the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club category. This classification helps investors compare GORTH with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Gorth?

Its market capitalization is ₦78687798.83353370736000, placing the asset at rank #6126. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of GORTH is currently circulating?

There are 420690000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Gorth today?

Over the past day, GORTH generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Gorth fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.