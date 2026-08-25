Gorilla Price (GORILLA)
The live Gorilla (GORILLA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current GORILLA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GORILLA.
Gorilla currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 138,032, with a circulating supply of 1.00B GORILLA. During the last 24 hours, GORILLA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01120028, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, GORILLA moved +0.22% in the last hour and +27.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30.82K.
The current Market Cap of Gorilla is $ 138.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30.82K. The circulating supply of GORILLA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 138.03K.
+0.22%
+0.07%
+27.28%
+27.28%
In 2040, the price of Gorilla could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
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What makes Gorilla unique?
Gorilla offers the Gorilla Swap, a service that allows users to perform cross-chain trades with unique features like a stop-loss limit and AI technology to mirror top traders' strategies. This service also supports seamless transitions across different blockchains.
What's next for Gorilla?
Gorilla's roadmap includes strategic marketing across various platforms, listing on BITMART, and plans for developing new functionalities and launching exclusive NFTs. The project maintains an active presence on social media and crypto listing sites, showcasing a dynamic approach to community engagement and market expansion.
What can Gorilla be used for?
Gorilla's NFT initiative, #MGUC, features the "Mad Gorilla" collection, comprising 3,333 unique pieces minted on the Ethereum blockchain. Staking these NFTs allows users to earn $BANANAS tokens.
What is Gorilla about?
The Gorilla project is a comprehensive crypto initiative offering a range of services, including a launchpad, NFT collections, and trading functionalities. The Gorilla Pad, an IDO launchpad, stands out by enabling token projects to conduct presales with no upfront fees. It provides tools such as whitelists, vesting, claims, refunds, and liquidity pool (LP) locking. The platform emphasizes trust through doxxing, KYC procedures, and audits. Additionally, it features an affiliate program and a low tax rate on sales, supporting the $GORILLA ecosystem through buybacks and marketing efforts.
What is Gorilla's current price?
Gorilla trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 0.07% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of GORILLA?
With a market cap of ₦187453561.29561155456000, GORILLA is ranked #5044 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Gorilla generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of GORILLA?
There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Gorilla fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Gorilla compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦15.2104756397647805024000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence GORILLA?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Binance Alpha Spotlight,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does GORILLA behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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