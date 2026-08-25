Gooncoin is a cryptocurrency token.

What is the real-time price of gooncoin today?

The live price of gooncoin stands at ₦, moving 6.82% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for GOONC?

GOONC has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is gooncoin showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is GOONC currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests GOONC is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of gooncoin?

With a market cap of ₦48110074.92797565008000, gooncoin is ranked #6745, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has GOONC seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does gooncoin compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦92.70960551877473336000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence GOONC's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999995846.45 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Believe.app Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.