goodcryptoX Price Today

The live goodcryptoX (GOOD) price today is $ 0.0052955, with a 1.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOOD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0052955 per GOOD.

goodcryptoX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 112,263, with a circulating supply of 21.20M GOOD. During the last 24 hours, GOOD traded between $ 0.00519365 (low) and $ 0.00534316 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.186012, while the all-time low was $ 0.0040729.

In short-term performance, GOOD moved -0.09% in the last hour and +9.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.58K.

goodcryptoX (GOOD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 112.26K$ 112.26K $ 112.26K Volume (24H) $ 2.58K$ 2.58K $ 2.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.29M$ 5.29M $ 5.29M Circulation Supply 21.20M 21.20M 21.20M Total Supply 998,285,504.766461 998,285,504.766461 998,285,504.766461

The current Market Cap of goodcryptoX is $ 112.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.58K. The circulating supply of GOOD is 21.20M, with a total supply of 998285504.766461. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.29M.