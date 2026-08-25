Good In The Hood Price Today

The live Good In The Hood (GOOD) price today is $ 0.0055925, with a 26.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOOD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0055925 per GOOD.

Good In The Hood currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,580,734, with a circulating supply of 833.56M GOOD. During the last 24 hours, GOOD traded between $ 0.00419725 (low) and $ 0.00732815 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00732815, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GOOD moved -1.54% in the last hour and +1,394.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 832.58K.

Good In The Hood (GOOD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.58M$ 4.58M $ 4.58M Volume (24H) $ 832.58K$ 832.58K $ 832.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.50M$ 5.50M $ 5.50M Circulation Supply 833.56M 833.56M 833.56M Total Supply 999,999,992.5074515 999,999,992.5074515 999,999,992.5074515

The current Market Cap of Good In The Hood is $ 4.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 832.58K. The circulating supply of GOOD is 833.56M, with a total supply of 999999992.5074515. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.50M.