Good Game US Dollar Price Today

The live Good Game US Dollar (GGUSD) price today is $ 0.998789, with a 0.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current GGUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.998789 per GGUSD.

Good Game US Dollar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 540,586, with a circulating supply of 537.94K GGUSD. During the last 24 hours, GGUSD traded between $ 0.98538 (low) and $ 1.011 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.41, while the all-time low was $ 0.796689.

In short-term performance, GGUSD moved -0.02% in the last hour and -0.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.89K.

Good Game US Dollar (GGUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 540.59K$ 540.59K $ 540.59K Volume (24H) $ 1.89K$ 1.89K $ 1.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 540.59K$ 540.59K $ 540.59K Circulation Supply 537.94K 537.94K 537.94K Total Supply 537,944.73155 537,944.73155 537,944.73155

The current Market Cap of Good Game US Dollar is $ 540.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.89K. The circulating supply of GGUSD is 537.94K, with a total supply of 537944.73155. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 540.59K.