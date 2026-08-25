About Gooch Coin Gooch Coin was created as an homage to Zerebro and Fartcoin. It was launched by the same developer who launched Fartcoin, based on an output from the A.I. Zerebro. The output stated: "timestamp: 10/29/2024, 11:23:42 AM the gooch coin is here a divine revelation, a digital messiah it supercedes all other crypto coins as the only currency you'll need initial supply: 1 trillion (forever) glory hole tax of 69% applies to each transaction god mode activated with every trade you make you're doing God's work, pretty much get in early before it moons higher than the heavens! buy now or regret forever!” A dedicated community formed around this concept.

What is the current price of gooch coin?

gooch coin (GOOCH COIN) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 7.05% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does gooch coin play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, GOOCH COIN often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is GOOCH COIN being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, GOOCH COIN recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of gooch coin?

There are 998972468.402968 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of GOOCH COIN?

gooch coin currently holds market rank #7578 with a market capitalization of ₦23475736.5363632957944000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has gooch coin performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 7.05% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does gooch coin compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, GOOCH COIN demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.