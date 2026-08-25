What is Gondola about?

Gondola is a community-run token centered around the Finnish meme Gondola. It aims to bring together like-minded individuals who appreciate the meme, fostering a space for creation and sharing of Gondola-related content.

What makes Gondola unique?

Gondola is unique as it revolves around a meme that has become synonymous with quiet reflection and observation, resonating with its community on a deeper level.

What's the history of Gondola?

Gondola first appeared in 2015 and has since grown into a beloved meme, particularly within Finnish culture, symbolizing introspection and calm demeanor.

What can Gondola be used for?

Gondola can be used to create and share memes, bringing together a community that appreciates the character and its cultural significance.

What is the live trading price of Gondola today?

The current trading price of Gondola stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for GONDOLA?

GONDOLA recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Gondola?

In the last 24 hours, Gondola has seen a price movement of 1.24%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Gondola traded in today?

Within the past day, Gondola fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.