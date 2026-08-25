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The live Golff price today is 0.00199617 USD.GOF market cap is 23,836 USD. Track real-time GOF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Golff price today is 0.00199617 USD.GOF market cap is 23,836 USD. Track real-time GOF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Golff Price (GOF)

Unlisted

1 GOF to USD Live Price:

$0.00199617
$0.00199617$0.00199617
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Golff (GOF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:06:41 (UTC+8)

Golff Price Today

The live Golff (GOF) price today is $ 0.00199617, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00199617 per GOF.

Golff currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,836, with a circulating supply of 11.94M GOF. During the last 24 hours, GOF traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.15, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GOF moved -- in the last hour and +20.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.25.

Golff (GOF) Market Information

$ 23.84K
$ 23.84K$ 23.84K

$ 4.25
$ 4.25$ 4.25

$ 23.84K
$ 23.84K$ 23.84K

11.94M
11.94M 11.94M

11,940,718.73334285
11,940,718.73334285 11,940,718.73334285

The current Market Cap of Golff is $ 23.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.25. The circulating supply of GOF is 11.94M, with a total supply of 11940718.73334285. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.84K.

Golff Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 14.15
$ 14.15$ 14.15

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+20.16%

+20.16%

Price Prediction for Golff

Golff (GOF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GOF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Golff (GOF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Golff could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Golff will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GOF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Golff Price Prediction.

What is Golff (GOF)

Golff: One-stop services encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free finanicial world. Golff DeFi products have low threshhold, fast and smooth using experience. Multi-version, localized product design, catering to the needs of eastern and western users. 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining, no pre-mined. As a DeFi aggregator, Golff will continue to innovate product design and gameplay while optimizing and aggregating the DeFi product portfolio to optimize return

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Golff (GOF) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum Ecosystem

About Golff

About Golff Golff is a one-stop, encrypted bank service that aims to create a light, open, and free financial world. Its DeFi products are designed to have a low threshold and provide a fast and smooth user experience. With multi-version and localized product designs, Golff caters to the needs of both eastern and western users. Notably, 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining, with no pre-mining involved. As a DeFi aggregator, Golff will continue to innovate in product design and gameplay while optimizing and aggregating its DeFi product portfolio to maximize returns.

What is today's price of Golff (GOF)?

The live price is ₦2.7108871526273684136000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of GOF are in circulation?

The circulating supply of GOF is 11940718.73334285, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Golff?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of GOF across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Golff today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦32370342.29049928288000, positioning Golff at rank #7193 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is GOF being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Golff?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Golff

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:06:41 (UTC+8)

Golff (GOF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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