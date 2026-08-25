Golff Price (GOF)
The live Golff (GOF) price today is $ 0.00199617, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00199617 per GOF.
Golff currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,836, with a circulating supply of 11.94M GOF. During the last 24 hours, GOF traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.15, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, GOF moved -- in the last hour and +20.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.25.
The current Market Cap of Golff is $ 23.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.25. The circulating supply of GOF is 11.94M, with a total supply of 11940718.73334285. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.84K.
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+20.16%
+20.16%
In 2040, the price of Golff could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Golff: One-stop services encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free finanicial world. Golff DeFi products have low threshhold, fast and smooth using experience. Multi-version, localized product design, catering to the needs of eastern and western users. 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining, no pre-mined. As a DeFi aggregator, Golff will continue to innovate product design and gameplay while optimizing and aggregating the DeFi product portfolio to optimize return
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About Golff Golff is a one-stop, encrypted bank service that aims to create a light, open, and free financial world. Its DeFi products are designed to have a low threshold and provide a fast and smooth user experience. With multi-version and localized product designs, Golff caters to the needs of both eastern and western users. Notably, 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining, with no pre-mining involved. As a DeFi aggregator, Golff will continue to innovate in product design and gameplay while optimizing and aggregating its DeFi product portfolio to maximize returns.
What is today's price of Golff (GOF)?
The live price is ₦2.7108871526273684136000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of GOF are in circulation?
The circulating supply of GOF is 11940718.73334285, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own Golff?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of GOF across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of Golff today?
The market capitalization stands at ₦32370342.29049928288000, positioning Golff at rank #7193 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is GOF being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of Golff?
The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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