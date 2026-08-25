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The live GoldenCat price today is 0 USD.CATS market cap is 47,774 USD. Track real-time CATS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live GoldenCat price today is 0 USD.CATS market cap is 47,774 USD. Track real-time CATS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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GoldenCat Logo

GoldenCat Price (CATS)

Unlisted

1 CATS to USD Live Price:

$0.000000069168
$0.000000069168$0.000000069168
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GoldenCat (CATS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:06:22 (UTC+8)

GoldenCat Price Today

The live GoldenCat (CATS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current CATS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CATS.

GoldenCat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 47,774, with a circulating supply of 690.69B CATS. During the last 24 hours, CATS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CATS moved -- in the last hour and +13.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GoldenCat (CATS) Market Information

$ 47.77K
$ 47.77K$ 47.77K

--
----

$ 47.77K
$ 47.77K$ 47.77K

690.69B
690.69B 690.69B

690,689,999,999.9999
690,689,999,999.9999 690,689,999,999.9999

The current Market Cap of GoldenCat is $ 47.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CATS is 690.69B, with a total supply of 690689999999.9999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.77K.

GoldenCat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+1.27%

+13.46%

+13.46%

Price Prediction for GoldenCat

GoldenCat (CATS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CATS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GoldenCat (CATS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of GoldenCat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GoldenCat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CATS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking GoldenCat Price Prediction.

What is GoldenCat (CATS)

Introducing Golden Cat: Your Purrfect Memecoin Adventure Golden Cat was born at a time when Binance Smart Chain is poised to reclaim its former glory! Its mission is not only to ride the memecoin wave but to emerge as a leading token to drive the growth and golden age of memecoins on Binance Smart Chain!

The Meaning Behind the Name Golden Cat The name Golden Cat is a perfect blend of two powerful symbols. Gold, representing endurance, prosperity, and countless positive connotations, is paired with the cat, a beloved animal known for its intelligence and grace. Together, they symbolize a community of cat lovers striving for shared prosperity.

If you are a cat lover and aim for prosperity. Join the Golden Cat revolution on Binance Smart Chain now!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About GoldenCat

What is GoldenCat about?

Golden Cat emerged at a time when Binance Smart Chain is poised to reclaim its former glory. Its mission is not only to ride the memecoin wave but to emerge as a leading token to drive the growth and golden age of memecoins on Binance Smart Chain.

What makes GoldenCat unique?

The name Golden Cat is a perfect blend of two powerful symbols. Gold, representing endurance, prosperity, and countless positive connotations, is paired with the cat, a beloved animal known for its intelligence and grace. Together, they symbolize a community of cat lovers striving for shared prosperity.

What can GoldenCat be used for?

If you are a cat lover and aim for prosperity, join the Golden Cat revolution on Binance Smart Chain now!

How much is GoldenCat worth right now?

GoldenCat is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 1.26% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is CATS going up or down today?

CATS has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed ecosystem.

How popular is GoldenCat today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling CATS.

What makes GoldenCat different from other crypto assets?

As part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed category and built on the -- network, CATS offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much CATS exists in the market?

There are 690689999999.9999 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is GoldenCat's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GoldenCat

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:06:22 (UTC+8)

GoldenCat (CATS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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