What is Golden Kappa about?

Golden Kappa (GKAPPA) is a meme coin designed for meme enthusiasts and gaming streamers, serving as a currency of sarcasm and humor. Built on the Solana network, it offers fast, low-cost transactions, making it ideal for everyday use in the digital economy. This token combines fun and efficiency for financial interactions in gaming and meme communities.

What makes Golden Kappa unique?

Golden Kappa stands out as a meme coin tailored for meme and gaming communities, blending humor with utility. Its use of the Solana network ensures rapid, cost-effective transactions, suitable for daily use. Additionally, it integrates with decentralized applications (dApps), enriching the user experience and fostering a thriving ecosystem.

What's the history of Golden Kappa?

Golden Kappa is a new project created by a skilled team with strong community support. Although the team is new, they bring significant expertise to their first project.

What's next for Golden Kappa?

Golden Kappa plans to further enhance the user experience and ecosystem by leveraging its scalable infrastructure to promote a vibrant, interconnected community.

What can Golden Kappa be used for?

Golden Kappa facilitates seamless tipping and microtransactions. It also integrates with decentralized applications (dApps), enhancing the user experience and ecosystem.

What is Golden Kappa's current price?

Golden Kappa trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 7.65% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of GKAPPA?

With a market cap of ₦63097451.06146910896000, GKAPPA is ranked #6402 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Golden Kappa generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of GKAPPA?

There are 777470760658.6052 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Golden Kappa fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Golden Kappa compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence GKAPPA?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does GKAPPA behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.