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The live Golden Kappa price today is 0 USD.GKAPPA market cap is 46,462 USD. Track real-time GKAPPA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Golden Kappa price today is 0 USD.GKAPPA market cap is 46,462 USD. Track real-time GKAPPA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Golden Kappa Logo

Golden Kappa Price (GKAPPA)

Unlisted

1 GKAPPA to USD Live Price:

$0.000000059204
$0.000000059204$0.000000059204
+6.44%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Golden Kappa (GKAPPA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:06:11 (UTC+8)

Golden Kappa Price Today

The live Golden Kappa (GKAPPA) price today is $ 0, with a 7.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current GKAPPA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GKAPPA.

Golden Kappa currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 46,462, with a circulating supply of 777.47B GKAPPA. During the last 24 hours, GKAPPA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GKAPPA moved +0.23% in the last hour and +30.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Golden Kappa (GKAPPA) Market Information

$ 46.46K
$ 46.46K$ 46.46K

--
----

$ 46.46K
$ 46.46K$ 46.46K

777.47B
777.47B 777.47B

777,470,760,658.6052
777,470,760,658.6052 777,470,760,658.6052

The current Market Cap of Golden Kappa is $ 46.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GKAPPA is 777.47B, with a total supply of 777470760658.6052. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.46K.

Golden Kappa Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.23%

+7.65%

+30.71%

+30.71%

Price Prediction for Golden Kappa

Golden Kappa (GKAPPA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GKAPPA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Golden Kappa (GKAPPA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Golden Kappa could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Golden Kappa will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GKAPPA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Golden Kappa Price Prediction.

What is Golden Kappa (GKAPPA)

Golden Kappa (GKAPPA) is a meme coin crafted specifically for meme enthusiasts and gaming streamers, serving as the ultimate currency of sarcasm and humor. Leveraging the power of the Solana network, GKAPPA ensures lightning-fast, low-cost transactions, making it perfectly suited for everyday use in the dynamic digital economy. This unique token aims to bring fun and efficiency to financial interactions within the gaming and meme communities. We are a new and very talented team, greatly backed by our community in every way, and this is our maiden project. With its robust and scalable infrastructure, GKAPPA not only facilitates seamless tipping and microtransactions but also integrates smoothly with decentralized applications (dApps), enhancing the overall user experience and promoting a vibrant, interconnected ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Golden Kappa (GKAPPA) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Solana Ecosystem

About Golden Kappa

What is Golden Kappa about?

Golden Kappa (GKAPPA) is a meme coin designed for meme enthusiasts and gaming streamers, serving as a currency of sarcasm and humor. Built on the Solana network, it offers fast, low-cost transactions, making it ideal for everyday use in the digital economy. This token combines fun and efficiency for financial interactions in gaming and meme communities.

What makes Golden Kappa unique?

Golden Kappa stands out as a meme coin tailored for meme and gaming communities, blending humor with utility. Its use of the Solana network ensures rapid, cost-effective transactions, suitable for daily use. Additionally, it integrates with decentralized applications (dApps), enriching the user experience and fostering a thriving ecosystem.

What's the history of Golden Kappa?

Golden Kappa is a new project created by a skilled team with strong community support. Although the team is new, they bring significant expertise to their first project.

What's next for Golden Kappa?

Golden Kappa plans to further enhance the user experience and ecosystem by leveraging its scalable infrastructure to promote a vibrant, interconnected community.

What can Golden Kappa be used for?

Golden Kappa facilitates seamless tipping and microtransactions. It also integrates with decentralized applications (dApps), enhancing the user experience and ecosystem.

What is Golden Kappa's current price?

Golden Kappa trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 7.65% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of GKAPPA?

With a market cap of ₦63097451.06146910896000, GKAPPA is ranked #6402 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Golden Kappa generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of GKAPPA?

There are 777470760658.6052 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Golden Kappa fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Golden Kappa compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence GKAPPA?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does GKAPPA behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Golden Kappa

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:06:11 (UTC+8)

Golden Kappa (GKAPPA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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