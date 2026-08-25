Golden Inu Price (GOLDEN)
The live Golden Inu (GOLDEN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOLDEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GOLDEN.
Golden Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 36,868, with a circulating supply of 16,181.44T GOLDEN. During the last 24 hours, GOLDEN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, GOLDEN moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Golden Inu is $ 36.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GOLDEN is 16,181.44T, with a total supply of 4.7044738431030376e+16. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 107.19K.
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In 2040, the price of Golden Inu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
At the heart of our endeavors lies the "Golden Inu," a token pioneered by Goldenize Labs. This token is not just a digital asset; it's an invitation to an exhilarating adventure. Members of our community embark on challenging quests, striving to earn bounties and invaluable experience points. Every successfully completed bounty enhances a member's reputation within the horde, paving the way to unlock exclusive opportunities and rewards.
The uniqueness of Golden Inu is encapsulated by its foundational philosophy, one that is inspired by the legendary Golden Horde of the 13th century. Our primary ambition is to cultivate a close-knit community, mirroring the unity and strength of the Golden Horde. We envision a decentralized economy, empowering individuals with unbridled control over their finances, unshackled from the chains of centralization. To fortify our community's trust, we've taken robust measures such as a locked liquidity pool, automated liquidity growth pegged to volume, and a stringent KYC process.
But what is the tale behind Golden Inu? Its lore is deeply intertwined with the saga of the Golden Horde - fierce conquerors who etched their names in history by forging an empire on the tenets of unity and might. Embodying these very principles, our project seeks to rally like-minded enthusiasts, setting our sights on conquering the coin market and the burgeoning NFT domain.
However, the Golden Inuverse is more than just a token. We are pioneering a foray into the realm of play-to-earn games, adding another dimension to our diverse portfolio. Moreover, we are on the cusp of unveiling a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange (DEX). Pushing our innovative spirit even further, we're conceptualizing the "Golden Bazaar"—an avant-garde marketplace that endeavors to amalgamate the prowess of platforms like Shopify and Amazon.
In the forthcoming phases of Golden Inu, we're poised to launch our Decentralized Exchange. Beyond the technological advancements, we're all about community enrichment. Every week, we aim to spotlight and reward our most spirited members with additional perks in the guise of Golden Inu tokens.
For those pondering the utility of the Golden Inu token, it serves as a keystone within the Golden Horde ecosystem. Beyond mere transactions, it's a vessel to earn rewards, elevate one's reputation, and access a treasure trove of exclusive opportunities. With rewards dangling for unwavering loyalty and commitment, Golden Inu isn't just a token—it's the beginning of an enthralling odyssey in the crypto cosmos.
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What is Golden Inu about?
Golden Inu token is a revolutionary meme coin project that brings together aspiring individuals to form a close-knit community. Inspired by the legendary Golden Horde of the 13th century, Golden Inu aims to conquer the coin market and NFT world by building strong bonds between its members. At Golden Inu, we believe in creating a decentralized economy that allows people to have complete control over their finances, free from the constraints of centralization.
What makes Golden Inu unique?
Embark on an exciting adventure with Golden Inu, a token created by the Golden Horde. As a member, you will embark on challenging quests, each of which will reward you with bounties and valuable experience points. Since the Golden Treasury is a multi-signature wallet and the contract will be renounced, Golden Inu will be managed by the Golden Horde, consisting of the team and holders.
What's next for Golden Inu?
With each successful bounty, your reputation within the horde will grow, earning you the respect of your peers and unlocking exclusive opportunities. Compete with other Golden Horde members and rise to the top of the leaderboards with your bounty-hunting prowess. Each week, the most active members will be recognized and rewarded with extra prizes in the form of Golden Inu, the currency of the Golden Horde.
How much is Golden Inu worth right now?
Golden Inu is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is GOLDEN going up or down today?
GOLDEN has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem ecosystem.
How popular is Golden Inu today?
The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling GOLDEN.
What makes Golden Inu different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, GOLDEN offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much GOLDEN exists in the market?
There are 1.618144490442604e+16 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Golden Inu's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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