Golden Freedom Network 250 Price Today

The live Golden Freedom Network 250 (GFN250) price today is $ 0, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current GFN250 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GFN250.

Golden Freedom Network 250 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,908, with a circulating supply of 999.99M GFN250. During the last 24 hours, GFN250 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00281366, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GFN250 moved -1.35% in the last hour and +41.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Golden Freedom Network 250 (GFN250) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.91K$ 20.91K $ 20.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.91K$ 20.91K $ 20.91K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,987,075.408221 999,987,075.408221 999,987,075.408221

The current Market Cap of Golden Freedom Network 250 is $ 20.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GFN250 is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999987075.408221. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.91K.