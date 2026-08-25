Golden Donkey Price (GDK)
The live Golden Donkey (GDK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GDK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GDK.
Golden Donkey currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,064.35, with a circulating supply of 10.00B GDK. During the last 24 hours, GDK traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, GDK moved -- in the last hour and +26.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Golden Donkey is $ 18.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GDK is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.06K.
--
--
+26.54%
+26.54%
In 2040, the price of Golden Donkey could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Golden Donkey, often referred to by its token symbol GDK, presents itself as a crypto / memecoin project with ambitions to blend meme / community culture with real revenue streams.
GDK is “more than a memecoin” and seeks to distinguish itself by building a token ecosystem around NFTs, staking, profit sharing, and decentralized governance.
GDK branding emphasizes enthusiastic community engagement, frequent announcements, and hype-style messaging (“It’s GDK Szn,” “History’s about to get a timestamp”).
GDK tokenomics are designed such that 97 % of net profits from casino partnerships will be distributed to GDK token stakers.
The plan is for GDK to partner with multiple online casinos over time (2 to 3 per year) to create recurring revenue for the community. GDK also uses a “swapper” mechanism charging a 1 % fee, half of which is burned forever and half of which is paid as lifetime rewards to NFT holders.
GDK also provides staking tiers (3-, 6-, 12-month locks), and for the “Legendary” tier, holders might receive up to 55 % of total casino profit share.
A central piece of Golden Donkey’s promise is its NFTs. GDK refers to its NFTs as “golden tickets” into the ecosystem. By owning the GDK NFT, holders become part of the “Donkey Hub” — a community / membership layer. The team sometimes releases mint codes that allow the NFTs to be minted at discounted rates. These codes are limited and may be hidden or revealed in social media posts or graphics. Minting involves paying in AVAX (Avalanche’s native token) and connecting via MetaMask or an EVM-compatible wallet.
GDK gives loyalty or follow-up airdrops for holders — for example, holders from the first collection (if they minted at least two NFTs) have reportedly received a “V2 airdrop.”
To be a member of the Donkey Hub, holders don’t need to “guess” or wait — the project has said simply holding qualifies you as a member.
Golden Donkey’s strategy heavily leans on community hype, participation, and momentum.
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What is the current price of Golden Donkey?
Golden Donkey is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of Golden Donkey is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of GDK today?
The market capitalization sits at ₦24532186.3045553247480000, placing the asset at rank #7636 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is Golden Donkey's market participation?
The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with GDK.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 10000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does Golden Donkey fall under?
Golden Donkey is part of the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme,Base Native classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact GDK's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables GDK to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
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