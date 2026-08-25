What is the current trading price of Golden Celestial Ratio?

Golden Celestial Ratio (GCR) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Golden Celestial Ratio's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in GCR?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Golden Celestial Ratio's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5973 with a market capitalization of ₦81388948.80902469048000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about GCR?

With 1617952401.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Golden Celestial Ratio's recent performance?

The price range between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Golden Celestial Ratio stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem,Meme tokens, GCR continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.