Golddigger Price Today

The live Golddigger (GDIG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current GDIG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GDIG.

Golddigger currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 214,389, with a circulating supply of 887.35M GDIG. During the last 24 hours, GDIG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00137069, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GDIG moved -- in the last hour and +24.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.49.

Golddigger (GDIG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 214.39K$ 214.39K $ 214.39K Volume (24H) $ 4.49$ 4.49 $ 4.49 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 214.39K$ 214.39K $ 214.39K Circulation Supply 887.35M 887.35M 887.35M Total Supply 887,352,220.306013 887,352,220.306013 887,352,220.306013

The current Market Cap of Golddigger is $ 214.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.49. The circulating supply of GDIG is 887.35M, with a total supply of 887352220.306013. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 214.39K.