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The live Golddigger price today is 0 USD.GDIG market cap is 214,389 USD. Track real-time GDIG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Golddigger price today is 0 USD.GDIG market cap is 214,389 USD. Track real-time GDIG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Golddigger Price (GDIG)

Unlisted

1 GDIG to USD Live Price:

$0.0002416
$0.0002416$0.0002416
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Golddigger (GDIG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:05:14 (UTC+8)

Golddigger Price Today

The live Golddigger (GDIG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current GDIG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GDIG.

Golddigger currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 214,389, with a circulating supply of 887.35M GDIG. During the last 24 hours, GDIG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00137069, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GDIG moved -- in the last hour and +24.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.49.

Golddigger (GDIG) Market Information

$ 214.39K
$ 214.39K$ 214.39K

$ 4.49
$ 4.49$ 4.49

$ 214.39K
$ 214.39K$ 214.39K

887.35M
887.35M 887.35M

887,352,220.306013
887,352,220.306013 887,352,220.306013

The current Market Cap of Golddigger is $ 214.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.49. The circulating supply of GDIG is 887.35M, with a total supply of 887352220.306013. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 214.39K.

Golddigger Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00137069
$ 0.00137069$ 0.00137069

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+0.05%

+24.20%

+24.20%

Price Prediction for Golddigger

Golddigger (GDIG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GDIG in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Golddigger (GDIG) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Golddigger could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Golddigger will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GDIG price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Golddigger Price Prediction.

What is Golddigger (GDIG)

GoldDigger ($GDIG) is a revolutionary gold mine-linked cryptocurrency that merges the excitement of meme culture with the stability of a fixed gold-producing asset Golddigger ($GDIG) is a Solana-powered meme coin built around the thrill of the chase and the fun of striking digital gold. More than just a token, GDIG embodies the spirit of adventurers, risk-takers, and community-driven treasure hunters who believe fortune favors the bold.

Backed by Solana’s lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low fees, Golddigger creates a playground where meme culture meets the rush of discovery. Every GDIG holder is part of a community digging for the next big opportunity, turning humor, hype, and treasure-hunting energy into a movement.

With its playful branding, strong community focus, and treasure-inspired ecosystem, GDIG aims to become more than just a coin — it’s the golden meme of Solana, rewarding those who dare to dig deeper.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Golddigger (GDIG) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Golddigger

What is Golddigger's current price?

Golddigger trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 0.05% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of GDIG?

With a market cap of ₦291149744.64330637512000, GDIG is ranked #4481 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Golddigger generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of GDIG?

There are 887352220.306013 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Golddigger fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Golddigger compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦1.8614576470114306952000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence GDIG?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does GDIG behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Golddigger

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:05:14 (UTC+8)

Golddigger (GDIG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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