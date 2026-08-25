Gold Token Price (GLDT)
The live Gold Token (GLDT) price today is $ 1.4, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current GLDT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.4 per GLDT.
Gold Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 830,630, with a circulating supply of 594.50K GLDT. During the last 24 hours, GLDT traded between $ 1.38 (low) and $ 1.41 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.82, while the all-time low was $ 0.69261.
In short-term performance, GLDT moved -0.69% in the last hour and +5.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.59K.
The current Market Cap of Gold Token is $ 830.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.59K. The circulating supply of GLDT is 594.50K, with a total supply of 594499.8. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 830.63K.
-0.69%
-0.10%
+5.42%
+5.42%
In 2040, the price of Gold Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The GLDT token is a digital asset that combines the stability of gold with the liquidity of digital currency. With GDLT, you can store your wealth in gold while using it for everyday purchases – whether its buying coffee or making larger transactions – seamlessly bridging the gap between gold and digital payments.
GLDT stands for “Gold Token”, being a fungible token backed by GLD NFTs. GLD NFTs are NFTs that represent irrefutable ownership of physical gold bars. 1 GLDT represents exactly 0.01g of gold. GLD NFTs can be swapped at a ratio of 1g for 100 GLDTs, whereby the GLD NFTs get locked in the smart contract and the corresponding GLDTs get minted.
GLDT is launched and governed by the Gold DAO, a real-world asset (RWA) project that tokenizes physical gold bars into Gold tokens and gold-backed stablecoins.
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What is Gold Token about?
The GLDT token is a digital asset that combines the stability of gold with the liquidity of digital currency. With GLDT, you can store your wealth in gold while using it for everyday purchases – whether it's buying coffee or making larger transactions – seamlessly bridging the gap between gold and digital payments.
What makes Gold Token unique?
GLDT stands for "Gold Token," being a fungible token backed by GLD NFTs. GLD NFTs are NFTs that represent irrefutable ownership of physical gold bars. 1 GLDT represents exactly 0.01g of gold. GLD NFTs can be swapped at a ratio of 1g for 100 GLDTs, whereby the GLD NFTs get locked in the smart contract and the corresponding GLDTs get minted.
What's next for Gold Token?
GLDT is launched and governed by the Gold DAO, a real-world asset (RWA) project that tokenizes physical gold bars into Gold tokens and gold-backed stablecoins.
What can Gold Token be used for?
GLDT can be used for storing wealth in gold while enabling everyday purchases, whether it's buying coffee or making larger transactions, seamlessly bridging the gap between gold and digital payments.
What is Gold Token trading right now?
Current price: ₦1901.261923422512000, with a price movement of -0.10% over the last 24 hours.
Is GLDT attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Tokenized Assets,Tokenized Gold,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Internet Computer Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem,Tokenized Commodities peers.
How liquid is the Gold Token market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about GLDT?
With 594499.8 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does Gold Token compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of ₦2471.6405004492656000 and ATL of ₦940.5950148440471688000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is Gold Token being traded today?
It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Gold Token's long-term viability.
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