What is GNY about?

GNY integrates machine learning into existing blockchains, providing smart APIs that connect to Ethereum, Asch, Lisk, and any developer using our universal system. The GNY Centre offers its own dedicated blockchain capable of hosting side chains, along with a robust set of tools to launch and host your project from concept to implementation. This environment is designed to be developer-friendly and centered around artificial intelligence. GNY is launching as an ERC20 Token.

What is the history of GNY?

GNY has a documented history in the US commercial market: Grey Jean Technologies.

What is the current price of GNY?

The live price of GNY (GNY) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is GNY positioned in the market?

GNY currently sits at market rank #5475, supported by a market capitalization of ₦72973148.70941804272000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of GNY?

The circulating supply of GNY is 283267754.76997006 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of GNY?

During the last 24 hours, GNY traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is GNY from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

GNY reached an all-time high of ₦4400.0633084920992000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is GNY trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for GNY?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.