What is GNME MINING GAME about?

GNME is a Web3 mining simulation game on the Solana blockchain, accessible via Telegram. Players experience crypto mining without needing specialized hardware. Users register through a Telegram bot to get a mining wallet. The core mechanic is "Hash Power," purchased with SOL (Solana's cryptocurrency). Every 0.1 SOL buys 100 Hash Power. The game generates 1200 blocks daily, with players earning $GNME tokens based on their Hash Power share. Rewards are claimable every 15 minutes. GNME has a fixed supply of 21 million tokens. The Telegram interface is clean and accessible, using inline keyboards for navigation. Players can easily check earnings, buy Hash Power, or view stats. GNME blends idle game mechanics with real crypto dynamics, appealing to blockchain enthusiasts. However, as it involves real money and market volatility, it should be approached as a high-risk, educational experience rather than an investment. This unique game offers insights into crypto mining and blockchain mechanics, suited for those interested in digital currencies and virtual economies.

How much is GNME MINING GAME worth right now?

GNME MINING GAME is currently trading at ₦8.250661921115092432000, with a price movement of 4.36% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is GNME going up or down today?

GNME has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,Telegram Apps ecosystem.

How popular is GNME MINING GAME today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling GNME.

What makes GNME MINING GAME different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,Telegram Apps category and built on the -- network, GNME offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much GNME exists in the market?

There are 6895187.654246595 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is GNME MINING GAME's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦692.21823130082324936000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦5.3033256874255143296000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.