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The live GNME MINING GAME price today is 0.0060754 USD.GNME market cap is 41,897 USD. Track real-time GNME to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live GNME MINING GAME price today is 0.0060754 USD.GNME market cap is 41,897 USD. Track real-time GNME to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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GNME MINING GAME Logo

GNME MINING GAME Price (GNME)

Unlisted

1 GNME to USD Live Price:

$0.0060754
$0.0060754$0.0060754
+0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GNME MINING GAME (GNME) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:03:07 (UTC+8)

GNME MINING GAME Price Today

The live GNME MINING GAME (GNME) price today is $ 0.0060754, with a 4.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current GNME to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0060754 per GNME.

GNME MINING GAME currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 41,897, with a circulating supply of 6.90M GNME. During the last 24 hours, GNME traded between $ 0.00574986 (low) and $ 0.00626541 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.509717, while the all-time low was $ 0.00390512.

In short-term performance, GNME moved -1.32% in the last hour and +26.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.88.

GNME MINING GAME (GNME) Market Information

$ 41.90K
$ 41.90K$ 41.90K

$ 57.88
$ 57.88$ 57.88

$ 106.20K
$ 106.20K$ 106.20K

6.90M
6.90M 6.90M

17,478,292.5242465
17,478,292.5242465 17,478,292.5242465

The current Market Cap of GNME MINING GAME is $ 41.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.88. The circulating supply of GNME is 6.90M, with a total supply of 17478292.5242465. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 106.20K.

GNME MINING GAME Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00574986
$ 0.00574986$ 0.00574986
24H Low
$ 0.00626541
$ 0.00626541$ 0.00626541
24H High

$ 0.00574986
$ 0.00574986$ 0.00574986

$ 0.00626541
$ 0.00626541$ 0.00626541

$ 0.509717
$ 0.509717$ 0.509717

$ 0.00390512
$ 0.00390512$ 0.00390512

-1.32%

+4.37%

+26.21%

+26.21%

Price Prediction for GNME MINING GAME

GNME MINING GAME (GNME) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GNME in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GNME MINING GAME (GNME) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of GNME MINING GAME could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GNME MINING GAME will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GNME price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking GNME MINING GAME Price Prediction.

What is GNME MINING GAME (GNME)

GNME is a Web3 mining simulation game on the Solana blockchain, accessible via Telegram. Players experience crypto mining without needing specialized hardware. Users register through a Telegram bot to get a mining wallet. The core mechanic is "Hash Power," purchased with SOL (Solana's cryptocurrency). Every 0.1 SOL buys 100 Hash Power. The game generates 1200 blocks daily, with players earning $GNME tokens based on their Hash Power share. Rewards are claimable every 15 minutes. GNME has a fixed supply of 21 million tokens. The Telegram interface is clean and accessible, using inline keyboards for navigation. Players can easily check earnings, buy Hash Power, or view stats. GNME blends idle game mechanics with real crypto dynamics, appealing to blockchain enthusiasts. However, as it involves real money and market volatility, it should be approached as a high-risk, educational experience rather than an investment. This unique game offers insights into crypto mining and blockchain mechanics, suited for those interested in digital currencies and virtual economies.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About GNME MINING GAME

What is GNME MINING GAME about?

GNME is a Web3 mining simulation game on the Solana blockchain, accessible via Telegram. Players experience crypto mining without needing specialized hardware. Users register through a Telegram bot to get a mining wallet. The core mechanic is "Hash Power," purchased with SOL (Solana's cryptocurrency). Every 0.1 SOL buys 100 Hash Power. The game generates 1200 blocks daily, with players earning $GNME tokens based on their Hash Power share. Rewards are claimable every 15 minutes. GNME has a fixed supply of 21 million tokens. The Telegram interface is clean and accessible, using inline keyboards for navigation. Players can easily check earnings, buy Hash Power, or view stats. GNME blends idle game mechanics with real crypto dynamics, appealing to blockchain enthusiasts. However, as it involves real money and market volatility, it should be approached as a high-risk, educational experience rather than an investment. This unique game offers insights into crypto mining and blockchain mechanics, suited for those interested in digital currencies and virtual economies.

How much is GNME MINING GAME worth right now?

GNME MINING GAME is currently trading at ₦8.250661921115092432000, with a price movement of 4.36% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is GNME going up or down today?

GNME has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,Telegram Apps ecosystem.

How popular is GNME MINING GAME today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling GNME.

What makes GNME MINING GAME different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,Telegram Apps category and built on the -- network, GNME offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much GNME exists in the market?

There are 6895187.654246595 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is GNME MINING GAME's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦692.21823130082324936000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦5.3033256874255143296000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GNME MINING GAME

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:03:07 (UTC+8)

GNME MINING GAME (GNME) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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