GMFAM Price Today

The live GMFAM (GMFAM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMFAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GMFAM.

GMFAM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 107,321, with a circulating supply of 100.00T GMFAM. During the last 24 hours, GMFAM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GMFAM moved -- in the last hour and +27.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GMFAM (GMFAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 107.32K$ 107.32K $ 107.32K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 107.32K$ 107.32K $ 107.32K Circulation Supply 100.00T 100.00T 100.00T Total Supply 100,000,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GMFAM is $ 107.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GMFAM is 100.00T, with a total supply of 100000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 107.32K.