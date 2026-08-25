What is GM Everyday about?

GM is an innovative token on the Base blockchain, designed to embody the spirit of daily positivity and community engagement within the cryptocurrency sector. This token serves not just as a financial asset but as a symbol of the community's morning ritual of spreading goodwill and optimism. GM prides itself on having no transaction taxes, promoting a seamless and cost-effective experience for holders. It's a community-driven project focused on spreading daily positivity, encouraging interaction, and building a foundation for collective growth within the crypto ecosystem.

What is the current live price of GM Everyday?

GM Everyday is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 5.11% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the GM market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is GM Everyday's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7664, supported by a market capitalization of ₦21730323.7688921891352000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 1000000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence GM Everyday's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.