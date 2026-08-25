Gluteus Maximus by Virtuals Price Today

The live Gluteus Maximus by Virtuals (GLUTEU) price today is $ 0, with a 9.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current GLUTEU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GLUTEU.

Gluteus Maximus by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 191,639, with a circulating supply of 1.00B GLUTEU. During the last 24 hours, GLUTEU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01232749, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GLUTEU moved -0.87% in the last hour and +37.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.80K.

Gluteus Maximus by Virtuals (GLUTEU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 191.64K$ 191.64K $ 191.64K Volume (24H) $ 2.80K$ 2.80K $ 2.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 191.64K$ 191.64K $ 191.64K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Gluteus Maximus by Virtuals is $ 191.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.80K. The circulating supply of GLUTEU is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 191.64K.