Glory Cat Price (GCAT)
The live Glory Cat (GCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 2.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current GCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GCAT.
Glory Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 63,977, with a circulating supply of 106.83B GCAT. During the last 24 hours, GCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, GCAT moved -0.58% in the last hour and +33.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Glory Cat is $ 63.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GCAT is 106.83B, with a total supply of 137787105133.474. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 82.52K.
-0.58%
+2.29%
+33.39%
+33.39%
In 2040, the price of Glory Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Glory Cat (GCAT) is a Web3 ecosystem project centered around building a structured, utility-driven platform known as the Glory Universe. While initially launched as a meme-inspired token, the project has evolved into a broader ecosystem designed to promote transparency, security, education, and long-term community engagement.
At its core, GCAT functions as the access token that connects various components of the ecosystem, including tools for token security analysis (Glory Shield), wallet reputation and ranking (Glory Meter), and ongoing reporting through Glory Insight. Additional platforms focused on rewards, education, and digital experiences are also in development.
The project emphasizes disciplined growth, combining deflationary tokenomics, long-term liquidity locking, and structured development under the support of Glory Labs LLC. Its goal is to move beyond short-term speculation by creating an interconnected ecosystem where utility, community participation, and transparency drive sustained value.
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Which blockchain network does Glory Cat run on?
Glory Cat operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of GCAT?
The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 2.29% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does Glory Cat belong to?
Glory Cat falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed category. This classification helps investors compare GCAT with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of Glory Cat?
Its market capitalization is ₦86883595.76771575016000, placing the asset at rank #6017. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of GCAT is currently circulating?
There are 106830702557.01535 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for Glory Cat today?
Over the past day, GCAT generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, Glory Cat fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
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