What is Glorp about?

Glorp is a cat meme coin on the Solana blockchain. It has a remarkable history in the memecoin space, initially spending a significant portion of its existence near zero before reviving and being actualized into a token on the mainnet from pump.fun. It boasts an active community with numerous members creating content and fostering great vibes. Recently, Glorp has an NFT collection that has garnered significant attention and volume.

What is the current price of Glorp?

The live price of Glorp (GLORP) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Glorp positioned in the market?

Glorp currently sits at market rank #4373, supported by a market capitalization of ₦315696394.11892202112000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of GLORP?

The circulating supply of GLORP is 994625716.031832 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Glorp?

During the last 24 hours, Glorp traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Glorp from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Glorp reached an all-time high of ₦23.2527456736304554584000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is GLORP trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Glorp?

The current price movement of 4.54% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to NFT,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.