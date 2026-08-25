What is Glonkybot About?

Glonkybot is part of the Clanker ecosystem, offering tools and experiences for creating and managing Clanker and Base-native tokens. The product suite includes Empire Builder, a gamified token community rewards tool designed to help token creators build and reward their community of token holders. Additionally, Glonkybot is a natural language tokenbot AI agent that uses Sonnet 3.7 to analyze profiles, images, or posts to generate unique token names and tickers, which are then automatically deployed as Clanker tokens.

Which blockchain network does glonkybot run on?

glonkybot operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of GLANKER?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 1.02% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does glonkybot belong to?

glonkybot falls under the Base Ecosystem,Farcaster Ecosystem,Clanker Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare GLANKER with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of glonkybot?

Its market capitalization is ₦104735087.18442212176000, placing the asset at rank #5781. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of GLANKER is currently circulating?

There are 99999999999.99998 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for glonkybot today?

Over the past day, GLANKER generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, glonkybot fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.