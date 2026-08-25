What is glamorous about?

Glam is the ultimate symbol of bold vibes and effortless style. Sunglasses on, drink in paw, always cool no matter the chaos. Live glamorous, live unstoppable.

What makes glamorous unique?

Our project takes memes back to the grassroots of

What meme tokens should be: fun, witty, and non-shilly, with community engagement at the forefront.

What can glamorous be used for?

This is a meme token in its essence, with hopes of ultimately having some form of utility that will be incorporated within the community and the wider crypto space.

What is the current market price of glamorous?

glamorous is valued at ₦, moving 5.82% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does GLAM have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of GLAM. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is glamorous on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of GLAM?

The circulating supply stands at 999473897.146475, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for glamorous?

glamorous generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does GLAM perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Parody Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Zoo-Themed competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Parody Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Zoo-Themed segment, GLAM's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.