Givest Price Today

The live Givest (GIVEST) price today is $ 0, with a 28.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current GIVEST to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GIVEST.

Givest currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 146,352, with a circulating supply of 1.00B GIVEST. During the last 24 hours, GIVEST traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00206384, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GIVEST moved -0.23% in the last hour and +46.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 35.31K.

Givest (GIVEST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 146.35K$ 146.35K $ 146.35K Volume (24H) $ 35.31K$ 35.31K $ 35.31K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 146.35K$ 146.35K $ 146.35K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Givest is $ 146.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 35.31K. The circulating supply of GIVEST is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 146.35K.