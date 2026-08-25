What is girl economy AI about?

Girl economy AI is a fund of funds for fertility science on Solana, created by AthenaDAO contributors, a leading DeSci DAO that launched from BIO Protocol's first cohort, to address the reproducibility crisis in research. It gamifies scientific research by using AI agents that give the community and contributors access to information to decide which experiments they believe are replicable. Experiments are planned, and exposure to the outcomes of the experiment-associated tokens is managed via the $GIRLE token on daos.fun.

What is the current live price of girl economy ai?

girl economy ai is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the GIRLE market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is girl economy ai's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7378, supported by a market capitalization of ₦26140555.3495370552988000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 1099741386.672708 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence girl economy ai's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.