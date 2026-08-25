Ginnan Price Today

The live Ginnan (GINNAN) price today is $ 0, with a 14.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current GINNAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GINNAN.

Ginnan currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 61,819, with a circulating supply of 1.00T GINNAN. During the last 24 hours, GINNAN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GINNAN moved -0.23% in the last hour and +56.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ginnan (GINNAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 61.82K$ 61.82K $ 61.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 61.82K$ 61.82K $ 61.82K Circulation Supply 1.00T 1.00T 1.00T Total Supply 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ginnan is $ 61.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GINNAN is 1.00T, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 61.82K.