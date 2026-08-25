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The live Ginnan price today is 0 USD.GINNAN market cap is 61,819 USD. Track real-time GINNAN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Ginnan price today is 0 USD.GINNAN market cap is 61,819 USD. Track real-time GINNAN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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GINNAN Price Info

What is GINNAN

GINNAN Official Website

GINNAN Tokenomics

GINNAN Price Forecast

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Ginnan Price (GINNAN)

Unlisted

1 GINNAN to USD Live Price:

$0.000000061979
$0.000000061979$0.000000061979
-13.74%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Ginnan (GINNAN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:57:47 (UTC+8)

Ginnan Price Today

The live Ginnan (GINNAN) price today is $ 0, with a 14.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current GINNAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GINNAN.

Ginnan currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 61,819, with a circulating supply of 1.00T GINNAN. During the last 24 hours, GINNAN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GINNAN moved -0.23% in the last hour and +56.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ginnan (GINNAN) Market Information

$ 61.82K
$ 61.82K$ 61.82K

--
----

$ 61.82K
$ 61.82K$ 61.82K

1.00T
1.00T 1.00T

1,000,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ginnan is $ 61.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GINNAN is 1.00T, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 61.82K.

Ginnan Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.23%

-14.07%

+56.20%

+56.20%

Price Prediction for Ginnan

Ginnan (GINNAN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GINNAN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ginnan (GINNAN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ginnan could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Ginnan will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GINNAN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Ginnan Price Prediction.

What is Ginnan (GINNAN)

The Rise of Ginnan – The First-Ever Deployed OG Token

Ginnan is not just another meme coin; it’s the OG, the community-led symbol of meme culture, and the “brother” to both Doge and Neiro. Launched on Dec 18, 2023, Ginnan became a fully community-owned movement after the dev sold out, cementing its place as a cult-like legacy. With imitators attempting to replicate its success, only Ginnan holds the authentic spirit as the true community-driven token. Join the movement, embrace the original, and reject the fakes. The future of meme coins belongs to Ginnan!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Ginnan (GINNAN) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Cat-ThemedEthereum EcosystemMeme

About Ginnan

How much is Ginnan worth right now?

Ginnan is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of -14.07% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is GINNAN going up or down today?

GINNAN has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Cat-Themed ecosystem.

How popular is Ginnan today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling GINNAN.

What makes Ginnan different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Cat-Themed category and built on the -- network, GINNAN offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much GINNAN exists in the market?

There are 1000000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Ginnan's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ginnan

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:57:47 (UTC+8)

Ginnan (GINNAN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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