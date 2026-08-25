Giggle Cat Price (GICAT)
The live Giggle Cat (GICAT) price today is $ 0.00257601, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GICAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00257601 per GICAT.
Giggle Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 257,601, with a circulating supply of 100.00M GICAT. During the last 24 hours, GICAT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00775449, while the all-time low was $ 0.00214368.
In short-term performance, GICAT moved -- in the last hour and +10.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.11.
The current Market Cap of Giggle Cat is $ 257.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.11. The circulating supply of GICAT is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 257.60K.
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+10.17%
+10.17%
In 2040, the price of Giggle Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
It’s a movement. A mission. A promise.
Giggle Cat is an independent, community-driven cat memecoin created to support positive initiatives — it is not affiliated with Giggle Academy, but aims to contribute and help amplify its mission in its own way, driven by heart and a genuine desire to make a positive impact.
Born as the first true animal memecoin with real purpose, Giggle Cat combines the unstoppable power of meme culture with something the world desperately needs: hope, education, and opportunity for children.
At the heart of this project stands Giggle Academy — a visionary initiative dedicated to helping children around the world through education, support, and meaningful impact. Every step forward for $GICAT is also a step forward for countless children who deserve a brighter future.
As an investor, you are not just buying a token. You are becoming part of something truly great. A fair and transparent memecoin, built for the people. A project that aims only one direction: upward, together!
And at the same time, an automatic contribution to real-world good, helping raise significant donations to support children globally.
Giggle Cat stands for joy with responsibility, fun with purpose, and growth with heart. This is not just another meme. This is the beginning of what a memecoin should be.
The team behind Giggle Cat is open, collaborative, and driven by one clear goal: to make Giggle Academy as strong and impactful as possible — and to invite the world to build something meaningful together.
Maybe Giggle Cat will become the first true animal memecoin with extraordinary utility. But one thing is certain: By joining Giggle Cat, you are not just investing in a token — you are investing in a better future.
Be part of something truly big!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live price of Giggle Cat?
The current valuation sits at ₦3.4983005228858083524000, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
How does market sentiment affect GICAT?
Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.
What is Giggle Cat's market cap and global rank?
With a market capitalization of ₦349830052.28858083524000, Giggle Cat stands at rank #4193, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.
What is the recent trading activity like?
GICAT recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.
How volatile is GICAT today?
The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.
What is today's 24h trading range?
It moved between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, indicating the intraday price strength.
What long-term factors influence Giggle Cat?
Factors include circulating supply (100000000.0 tokens), adoption trends within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed, and overall traction of the -- network.
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