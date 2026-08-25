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The live Gigabrain by virtuals price today is 0 USD.BRAIN market cap is 172,807 USD. Track real-time BRAIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Gigabrain by virtuals price today is 0 USD.BRAIN market cap is 172,807 USD. Track real-time BRAIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Gigabrain by virtuals Logo

Gigabrain by virtuals Price (BRAIN)

Unlisted

1 BRAIN to USD Live Price:

$0.00016986
$0.00016986$0.00016986
+0.15%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Gigabrain by virtuals (BRAIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:56:13 (UTC+8)

Gigabrain by virtuals Price Today

The live Gigabrain by virtuals (BRAIN) price today is $ 0, with a 18.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRAIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BRAIN.

Gigabrain by virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 172,807, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BRAIN. During the last 24 hours, BRAIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01611427, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BRAIN moved +3.82% in the last hour and +18.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 719.61.

Gigabrain by virtuals (BRAIN) Market Information

$ 172.81K
$ 172.81K$ 172.81K

$ 719.61
$ 719.61$ 719.61

$ 172.81K
$ 172.81K$ 172.81K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Gigabrain by virtuals is $ 172.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 719.61. The circulating supply of BRAIN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 172.81K.

Gigabrain by virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01611427
$ 0.01611427$ 0.01611427

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+3.82%

+18.46%

+18.57%

+18.57%

Price Prediction for Gigabrain by virtuals

Gigabrain by virtuals (BRAIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BRAIN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Gigabrain by virtuals (BRAIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Gigabrain by virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Gigabrain by virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BRAIN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Gigabrain by virtuals Price Prediction.

What is Gigabrain by virtuals (BRAIN)

Our vision for building the ultimate intelligence platform for degens. Here's what we're working on to give you that institutional-grade edge. After 6 months of building in stealth, I am excited to announce that $BRAIN is live on @virtuals_io We built an institutional-grade trading terminal powered by AI, but made it for crypto natives who understand what real alpha means. Our results speak for themselves: $8k → $94k in Q4 2024 testing. But more importantly: caught every major move early. Zero VC backing. Built what traders actually need - because we're traders ourselves. The Gigabrain Terminal combines: • Real-time market intelligence • Advanced on-chain analytics • Protocol-specific signals • Sentiment analysis that matters

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Gigabrain by virtuals (BRAIN) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

AI AgentsAI FrameworkArtificial Intelligence (AI)

About Gigabrain by virtuals

What is Gigabrain by virtuals about?

Gigabrain by virtuals is an institutional-grade trading terminal powered by AI, designed specifically for crypto natives who understand

What real alpha means. It combines real-time market intelligence, advanced on-chain analytics, protocol-specific signals, and sentiment analysis that matters.

What makes Gigabrain by virtuals unique?

Gigabrain by virtuals is unique because it was built by traders for traders, without any VC backing. It provides an institutional-grade edge for crypto natives, catching every major move early, as evidenced by its testing results of $8k → $94k in Q4 2024.

What's the history of Gigabrain by virtuals?

Gigabrain by virtuals was built in stealth over 6 months and is now live on @virtuals_io. The platform was developed by a team of traders who understood the need for a tool that provides real alpha for crypto traders.

What can Gigabrain by virtuals be used for?

Gigabrain by virtuals can be used for real-time market intelligence, advanced on-chain analytics, protocol-specific signals, and sentiment analysis that matters, giving traders an institutional-grade edge in the crypto market.

What is Gigabrain by virtuals's current price?

Gigabrain by virtuals trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 18.46% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of BRAIN?

With a market cap of ₦234677201.74158015068000, BRAIN is ranked #4723 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Gigabrain by virtuals generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of BRAIN?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Gigabrain by virtuals fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Gigabrain by virtuals compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦21.8836724884309823948000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence BRAIN?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,AI Framework,DeFAI category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does BRAIN behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gigabrain by virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:56:13 (UTC+8)

Gigabrain by virtuals (BRAIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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