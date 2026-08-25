What is Gigabrain by virtuals about?

Gigabrain by virtuals is an institutional-grade trading terminal powered by AI, designed specifically for crypto natives who understand

What real alpha means. It combines real-time market intelligence, advanced on-chain analytics, protocol-specific signals, and sentiment analysis that matters.

What makes Gigabrain by virtuals unique?

Gigabrain by virtuals is unique because it was built by traders for traders, without any VC backing. It provides an institutional-grade edge for crypto natives, catching every major move early, as evidenced by its testing results of $8k → $94k in Q4 2024.

What's the history of Gigabrain by virtuals?

Gigabrain by virtuals was built in stealth over 6 months and is now live on @virtuals_io. The platform was developed by a team of traders who understood the need for a tool that provides real alpha for crypto traders.

What can Gigabrain by virtuals be used for?

Gigabrain by virtuals can be used for real-time market intelligence, advanced on-chain analytics, protocol-specific signals, and sentiment analysis that matters, giving traders an institutional-grade edge in the crypto market.

What is Gigabrain by virtuals's current price?

Gigabrain by virtuals trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 18.46% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of BRAIN?

With a market cap of ₦234677201.74158015068000, BRAIN is ranked #4723 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Gigabrain by virtuals generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of BRAIN?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Gigabrain by virtuals fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Gigabrain by virtuals compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦21.8836724884309823948000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence BRAIN?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,AI Framework,DeFAI category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does BRAIN behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.