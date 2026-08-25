Gigabrain by virtuals Price (BRAIN)
The live Gigabrain by virtuals (BRAIN) price today is $ 0, with a 18.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRAIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BRAIN.
Gigabrain by virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 172,807, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BRAIN. During the last 24 hours, BRAIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01611427, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, BRAIN moved +3.82% in the last hour and +18.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 719.61.
The current Market Cap of Gigabrain by virtuals is $ 172.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 719.61. The circulating supply of BRAIN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 172.81K.
+3.82%
+18.46%
+18.57%
+18.57%
In 2040, the price of Gigabrain by virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Our vision for building the ultimate intelligence platform for degens. Here's what we're working on to give you that institutional-grade edge. After 6 months of building in stealth, I am excited to announce that $BRAIN is live on @virtuals_io We built an institutional-grade trading terminal powered by AI, but made it for crypto natives who understand what real alpha means. Our results speak for themselves: $8k → $94k in Q4 2024 testing. But more importantly: caught every major move early. Zero VC backing. Built what traders actually need - because we're traders ourselves. The Gigabrain Terminal combines: • Real-time market intelligence • Advanced on-chain analytics • Protocol-specific signals • Sentiment analysis that matters
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Gigabrain by virtuals about?
Gigabrain by virtuals is an institutional-grade trading terminal powered by AI, designed specifically for crypto natives who understand
What real alpha means. It combines real-time market intelligence, advanced on-chain analytics, protocol-specific signals, and sentiment analysis that matters.
What makes Gigabrain by virtuals unique?
Gigabrain by virtuals is unique because it was built by traders for traders, without any VC backing. It provides an institutional-grade edge for crypto natives, catching every major move early, as evidenced by its testing results of $8k → $94k in Q4 2024.
What's the history of Gigabrain by virtuals?
Gigabrain by virtuals was built in stealth over 6 months and is now live on @virtuals_io. The platform was developed by a team of traders who understood the need for a tool that provides real alpha for crypto traders.
What can Gigabrain by virtuals be used for?
Gigabrain by virtuals can be used for real-time market intelligence, advanced on-chain analytics, protocol-specific signals, and sentiment analysis that matters, giving traders an institutional-grade edge in the crypto market.
What is Gigabrain by virtuals's current price?
Gigabrain by virtuals trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 18.46% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of BRAIN?
With a market cap of ₦234677201.74158015068000, BRAIN is ranked #4723 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Gigabrain by virtuals generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of BRAIN?
There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Gigabrain by virtuals fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Gigabrain by virtuals compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦21.8836724884309823948000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence BRAIN?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,AI Framework,DeFAI category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does BRAIN behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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