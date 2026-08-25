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The live Giga Stacy price today is 0 USD.STACY market cap is 12,133.09 USD. Track real-time STACY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Giga Stacy price today is 0 USD.STACY market cap is 12,133.09 USD. Track real-time STACY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Giga Stacy Logo

Giga Stacy Price (STACY)

Unlisted

1 STACY to USD Live Price:

$0.00001215
$0.00001215$0.00001215
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Giga Stacy (STACY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:55:58 (UTC+8)

Giga Stacy Price Today

The live Giga Stacy (STACY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current STACY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STACY.

Giga Stacy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,133.09, with a circulating supply of 998.97M STACY. During the last 24 hours, STACY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00192995, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STACY moved -- in the last hour and +22.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Giga Stacy (STACY) Market Information

$ 12.13K
$ 12.13K$ 12.13K

--
----

$ 12.13K
$ 12.13K$ 12.13K

998.97M
998.97M 998.97M

998,971,278.875765
998,971,278.875765 998,971,278.875765

The current Market Cap of Giga Stacy is $ 12.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STACY is 998.97M, with a total supply of 998971278.875765. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.13K.

Giga Stacy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00192995
$ 0.00192995$ 0.00192995

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-0.47%

+22.51%

+22.51%

Price Prediction for Giga Stacy

Giga Stacy (STACY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STACY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Giga Stacy (STACY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Giga Stacy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Giga Stacy will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STACY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Giga Stacy Price Prediction.

What is Giga Stacy (STACY)

Giga Stacy is a memecoin deployed on the Solana blockchain.

STACY is a community run project that is focused on celebrating women and self-improvement. Using both the power of memes and community, STACY aims to advocate for women’s issues and create an environment that encourages more women to explore and enter the world of crypto.

Giga Stacy is a purely volunteer-based project, and as such, it has no formal team or roadmap.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Giga Stacy (STACY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

4chan-ThemedMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Giga Stacy

About Giga Stacy Giga Stacy is a memecoin deployed on the Solana blockchain. STACY is a community-run project that is focused on celebrating women and self-improvement. Using both the power of memes and community, STACY aims to advocate for women’s issues and create an environment that encourages more women to explore and enter the world of crypto.

What makes Giga Stacy unique Giga Stacy is a purely volunteer-based project, and as such, it has no formal team or roadmap.

What is Giga Stacy's current price?

Giga Stacy trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -0.47% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of STACY?

With a market cap of ₦16477108.0435326619316000, STACY is ranked #8107 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Giga Stacy generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of STACY?

There are 998971278.875765 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Giga Stacy fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Giga Stacy compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦2.6209312441114226380000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence STACY?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,4chan-Themed category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does STACY behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Giga Stacy

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:55:58 (UTC+8)

Giga Stacy (STACY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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