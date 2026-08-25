Giga Stacy Price Today

The live Giga Stacy (STACY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current STACY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STACY.

Giga Stacy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,133.09, with a circulating supply of 998.97M STACY. During the last 24 hours, STACY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00192995, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STACY moved -- in the last hour and +22.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Giga Stacy (STACY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.13K$ 12.13K $ 12.13K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.13K$ 12.13K $ 12.13K Circulation Supply 998.97M 998.97M 998.97M Total Supply 998,971,278.875765 998,971,278.875765 998,971,278.875765

The current Market Cap of Giga Stacy is $ 12.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STACY is 998.97M, with a total supply of 998971278.875765. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.13K.