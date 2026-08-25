gib Price Today

The live gib (GIB) price today is $ 0, with a 7.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current GIB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GIB.

gib currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 37,997, with a circulating supply of 999.78M GIB. During the last 24 hours, GIB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01529773, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GIB moved +0.11% in the last hour and +27.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

gib (GIB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 38.00K$ 38.00K $ 38.00K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.00K$ 38.00K $ 38.00K Circulation Supply 999.78M 999.78M 999.78M Total Supply 999,784,849.223624 999,784,849.223624 999,784,849.223624

The current Market Cap of gib is $ 38.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GIB is 999.78M, with a total supply of 999784849.223624. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.00K.