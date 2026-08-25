What is Gia by DexFi about?

Gia is an advanced AI agent swarm builder that allows users to create, manage, and deploy collaborative or independent AI agents to automate tasks and streamline workflows. With a built-in marketplace, users will be able to purchase plugins to enhance their agents’ capabilities or list their own creations for others to use.

What makes Gia by DexFi unique?

Gia supports Decentralized AI (DeFAI) tasks and features an Investment DAO, enabling users to tap into decentralized resources and collaborate on collective investment decisions. Gia offers a comprehensive platform for building, optimizing, and scaling AI agents while participating in decentralized, community-driven initiatives.

Which blockchain network does Gia by DexFi run on?

Gia by DexFi operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of GIA?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 3.16% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Gia by DexFi belong to?

Gia by DexFi falls under the Base Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare GIA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Gia by DexFi?

Its market capitalization is ₦25920703.7683514296552000, placing the asset at rank #7483. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of GIA is currently circulating?

There are 99999999999.99998 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Gia by DexFi today?

Over the past day, GIA generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Gia by DexFi fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.