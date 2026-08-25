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The live Gia by DexFi price today is 0 USD.GIA market cap is 19,086.98 USD. Track real-time GIA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Gia by DexFi price today is 0 USD.GIA market cap is 19,086.98 USD. Track real-time GIA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Gia by DexFi Logo

Gia by DexFi Price (GIA)

Unlisted

1 GIA to USD Live Price:

$0.000000186858
$0.000000186858$0.000000186858
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Gia by DexFi (GIA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:54:55 (UTC+8)

Gia by DexFi Price Today

The live Gia by DexFi (GIA) price today is $ 0, with a 3.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current GIA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GIA.

Gia by DexFi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,086.98, with a circulating supply of 100.00B GIA. During the last 24 hours, GIA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GIA moved +1.57% in the last hour and +21.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Gia by DexFi (GIA) Market Information

$ 19.09K
$ 19.09K$ 19.09K

--
----

$ 19.09K
$ 19.09K$ 19.09K

100.00B
100.00B 100.00B

99,999,999,999.99998
99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Gia by DexFi is $ 19.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GIA is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.09K.

Gia by DexFi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.57%

+3.16%

+21.63%

+21.63%

Price Prediction for Gia by DexFi

Gia by DexFi (GIA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GIA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Gia by DexFi (GIA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Gia by DexFi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Gia by DexFi will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GIA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Gia by DexFi Price Prediction.

What is Gia by DexFi (GIA)

Gia is an advanced AI agent swarm builder that allows users to create, manage, and deploy collaborative or independent AI agents to automate tasks and streamline workflows. With a built-in marketplace, users will be able to purchase plugins to enhance their agents’ capabilities or list their own creations for others to use.

Additionally, Gia supports Decentralized AI (DeFAI) tasks and features an Investment DAO, enabling users to tap into decentralized resources and collaborate on collective investment decisions. Gia offers a comprehensive platform for building, optimizing, and scaling AI agents while participating in decentralized, community-driven initiatives.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Gia by DexFi (GIA) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base Ecosystem

About Gia by DexFi

What is Gia by DexFi about?

Gia is an advanced AI agent swarm builder that allows users to create, manage, and deploy collaborative or independent AI agents to automate tasks and streamline workflows. With a built-in marketplace, users will be able to purchase plugins to enhance their agents’ capabilities or list their own creations for others to use.

What makes Gia by DexFi unique?

Gia supports Decentralized AI (DeFAI) tasks and features an Investment DAO, enabling users to tap into decentralized resources and collaborate on collective investment decisions. Gia offers a comprehensive platform for building, optimizing, and scaling AI agents while participating in decentralized, community-driven initiatives.

Which blockchain network does Gia by DexFi run on?

Gia by DexFi operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of GIA?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 3.16% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Gia by DexFi belong to?

Gia by DexFi falls under the Base Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare GIA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Gia by DexFi?

Its market capitalization is ₦25920703.7683514296552000, placing the asset at rank #7483. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of GIA is currently circulating?

There are 99999999999.99998 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Gia by DexFi today?

Over the past day, GIA generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Gia by DexFi fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gia by DexFi

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:54:55 (UTC+8)

Gia by DexFi (GIA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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