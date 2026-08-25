GhibliCZ Price Today

The live GhibliCZ (GHIBLI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current GHIBLI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GHIBLI.

GhibliCZ currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 47,175, with a circulating supply of 855.67M GHIBLI. During the last 24 hours, GHIBLI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00586493, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GHIBLI moved -- in the last hour and +12.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GhibliCZ (GHIBLI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 47.18K$ 47.18K $ 47.18K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 47.18K$ 47.18K $ 47.18K Circulation Supply 855.67M 855.67M 855.67M Total Supply 855,667,271.2457253 855,667,271.2457253 855,667,271.2457253

The current Market Cap of GhibliCZ is $ 47.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GHIBLI is 855.67M, with a total supply of 855667271.2457253. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.18K.