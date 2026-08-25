GG Price Today

The live GG (GGTK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GGTK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GGTK.

GG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,037, with a circulating supply of 35.80M GGTK. During the last 24 hours, GGTK traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.61, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GGTK moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.74.

GG (GGTK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.04K$ 21.04K $ 21.04K Volume (24H) $ 5.74$ 5.74 $ 5.74 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.50K$ 27.50K $ 27.50K Circulation Supply 35.80M 35.80M 35.80M Total Supply 46,800,000.0 46,800,000.0 46,800,000.0

The current Market Cap of GG is $ 21.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.74. The circulating supply of GGTK is 35.80M, with a total supply of 46800000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.50K.