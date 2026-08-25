Get AI Price Today

The live Get AI (GET) price today is $ 0.02123674, with a 10.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current GET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02123674 per GET.

Get AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 385,757, with a circulating supply of 18.17M GET. During the last 24 hours, GET traded between $ 0.01899356 (low) and $ 0.02182512 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.99, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GET moved -1.18% in the last hour and +650.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.94K.

Get AI (GET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 385.76K$ 385.76K $ 385.76K Volume (24H) $ 6.94K$ 6.94K $ 6.94K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.61M$ 11.61M $ 11.61M Circulation Supply 18.17M 18.17M 18.17M Total Supply 547,000,000.0 547,000,000.0 547,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Get AI is $ 385.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.94K. The circulating supply of GET is 18.17M, with a total supply of 547000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.61M.