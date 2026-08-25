Geojam Price Today

The live Geojam (JAM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current JAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per JAM.

Geojam currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 45,273, with a circulating supply of 7.95B JAM. During the last 24 hours, JAM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04712463, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JAM moved -- in the last hour and -5.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Geojam (JAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.27K$ 45.27K $ 45.27K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.56K$ 45.56K $ 45.56K Circulation Supply 7.95B 7.95B 7.95B Total Supply 8,000,000,000.0 8,000,000,000.0 8,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Geojam is $ 45.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JAM is 7.95B, with a total supply of 8000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.56K.