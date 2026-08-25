Geoff Price (GEOFF)
The live Geoff (GEOFF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current GEOFF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GEOFF.
Geoff currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 35,319, with a circulating supply of 1.00B GEOFF. During the last 24 hours, GEOFF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00273721, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, GEOFF moved -- in the last hour and +30.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Geoff is $ 35.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GEOFF is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.32K.
--
-0.32%
+30.72%
+30.72%
In 2040, the price of Geoff could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Launched on 14 February 2025 by a developer who previously guided Kendu Inu to a reported market capitalization of USD 280 million, $GEOFF is a meme-oriented token on the Ethereum blockchain. The project centers on humor, personal branding, and community engagement rather than technical innovation or extensive utility. Its creator, who has chosen to disclose personal identity, emphasizes transparency and a straightforward approach, distinguishing $GEOFF from meme coins that rely heavily on speculative mechanisms or intricate features.
No Utility, No Complex Features $GEOFF’s defining characteristic is its intentional lack of utility. The project does not offer staking, governance, or other common DeFi functionalities. Instead, it underscores the cultural and social appeal of internet memes, aiming to build a community around lighthearted content rather than promising advanced technology or revenue-sharing models. The absence of a formal roadmap reflects this philosophy; the token’s value proposition focuses on entertainment and collective participation, rather than the pursuit of long-term adoption in traditional use cases.
Ethereum as the Chosen Network By launching on Ethereum, $GEOFF leverages the widespread adoption and familiarity of the ERC-20 token standard. This decision allows for seamless integration with decentralized exchanges (DEXs), popular wallet applications, and other well-known tools within the broader Ethereum ecosystem. While the project does not claim to implement cutting-edge smart contracts or innovative protocols, the solidity of Ethereum’s underlying network offers a degree of reliability and security that can be reassuring to meme-coin enthusiasts.
Personal Branding and Doxxed Developer The developer’s decision to be doxxed—revealing personal identity—stands out in a meme-coin market often characterized by anonymity. This openness aims to foster trust among participants who might be cautious about projects lacking verifiable track records. By highlighting experience in a previous meme coin that reportedly reached a nine-figure market cap, the developer positions $GEOFF as a venture led by someone with a degree of familiarity in navigating meme-driven markets. However, it is also stated that the new token is purely a personal-branded community coin, free from elaborate promises or attached functionalities.
Community-Focused Strategy Since $GEOFF does not offer tangible utility or a complex feature set, community-building is at the forefront of the project’s agenda. The team prioritizes social media presence, promotional activities, and regular updates to keep participants informed about token distribution, liquidity status, and upcoming community-driven events. This approach aligns with the broader meme-coin trend, where humor, social sharing, and collective energy often drive engagement and trading volume more than foundational technology.
Contract Address and Transparency $GEOFF operates under the Ethereum contract address 0xAe3013789C836345Dfd63a9DF713E3c23fB3A664, offering public verification of token details and transactions. According to the team, being transparent about the contract’s contents and parameters is a priority. This transparency extends to communication channels, where the developer and community members frequently interact, discuss token-related topics, and share memes. Although the project’s scope is limited to entertainment, the team views these open lines of communication as essential for sustaining interest in a low-utility coin.
Summary In essence, $GEOFF is a meme-centric cryptocurrency launched on Ethereum, guided by a doxxed developer with prior meme-coin experience. It presents itself as a simple, humor-driven project without utility, advanced features, or a detailed roadmap. By focusing on personal branding and community interactions, $GEOFF seeks to capture the casual appeal of internet culture, relying on the shared amusement of its holders rather than promising transformative technology or long-term use cases.
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What is Geoff about?
Launched on 14 February 2025 by a developer with experience guiding Kendu Inu to a reported market capitalization of USD 280 million, $GEOFF is a meme-oriented token on the Ethereum blockchain. The project focuses on humor, personal branding, and community engagement rather than technical innovation or utility.
What makes Geoff unique?
$GEOFF’s defining characteristic is its intentional lack of utility. It does not offer staking, governance, or other common DeFi functionalities, instead emphasizing the cultural and social appeal of internet memes. The absence of a formal roadmap reflects this philosophy, focusing on entertainment and collective participation rather than long-term adoption in traditional use cases.
What's the history of Geoff?
The developer, who has chosen to disclose their personal identity, emphasizes transparency and a straightforward approach, distinguishing $GEOFF from meme coins that rely on speculative mechanisms or intricate features. The token operates under the Ethereum contract address 0xAe3013789C836345Dfd63a9DF713E3c23fB3A664, offering public verification of token details and transactions.
What's next for Geoff?
Since $GEOFF does not offer tangible utility or a complex feature set, community-building is at the forefront of the project’s agenda. The team prioritizes social media presence, promotional activities, and regular updates to keep participants informed about token distribution, liquidity status, and upcoming community-driven events.
What can Geoff be used for?
$GEOFF seeks to capture the casual appeal of internet culture, relying on the shared amusement of its holders rather than promising transformative technology or long-term use cases. By focusing on personal branding and community interactions, $GEOFF aims to build a community around lighthearted content and humor.
How much is Geoff worth right now?
Geoff is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of -0.32% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is GEOFF going up or down today?
GEOFF has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Memorial Themed ecosystem.
How popular is Geoff today?
The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling GEOFF.
What makes Geoff different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Memorial Themed category and built on the -- network, GEOFF offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much GEOFF exists in the market?
There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Geoff's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦3.7172150629261002404000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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