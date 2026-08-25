Gently Used Lada Price Today

The live Gently Used Lada (LADA) price today is $ 0, with a 15.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current LADA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LADA.

Gently Used Lada currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 39,910, with a circulating supply of 998.50M LADA. During the last 24 hours, LADA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LADA moved -1.26% in the last hour and +10.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Gently Used Lada (LADA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.91K$ 39.91K $ 39.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 39.91K$ 39.91K $ 39.91K Circulation Supply 998.50M 998.50M 998.50M Total Supply 998,502,366.041961 998,502,366.041961 998,502,366.041961

The current Market Cap of Gently Used Lada is $ 39.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LADA is 998.50M, with a total supply of 998502366.041961. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.91K.