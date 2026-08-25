What is GensoKishi Metaverse about?

GensoKishi Metaverse is the new GameFi iteration of the award-winning game "Elemental Knights," which has been popular for 13 years with 8 million downloads worldwide. It offers a fully-functioning 3D metaverse where users from around the world can connect seamlessly via smartphones, PCs, or consoles. The platform allows users to create their own skins, characters, maps, and weapons, which can now be registered, transferred, sold, and bought as NFTs on the blockchain.

What makes GensoKishi Metaverse unique?

GensoKishi Metaverse stands out with its refined UI/UX, designed over 13 years to enhance user experience in creating original content. Its development team has 19 years of experience in online games and MMORPGs, ensuring a high level of designability and usability in the NFT designing process.

What's the history of GensoKishi Metaverse?

GensoKishi Metaverse has a 13-year history, originating from "Elemental Knights." Over this period, it has evolved to incorporate user-generated content, now transitioning into a blockchain-based GameFi platform where in-game items are turned into NFTs.

What's next for GensoKishi Metaverse?

The immediate focus is on transferring the existing MMORPG world onto the blockchain to establish a robust in-game economy. This phase will finalize the mechanisms for producing, selling, and distributing in-game items, currencies, and characters.

What can GensoKishi Metaverse be used for?

GensoKishi Metaverse can be used for creating and trading NFTs, engaging in a 3D MMORPG experience, and participating in a blockchain-based in-game economy. It serves as a platform for both gaming and digital asset management.

What is the live trading price of GensoKishi Metaverse today?

The current trading price of GensoKishi Metaverse stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for MV?

MV recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for GensoKishi Metaverse?

In the last 24 hours, GensoKishi Metaverse has seen a price movement of --%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has GensoKishi Metaverse traded in today?

Within the past day, GensoKishi Metaverse fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.