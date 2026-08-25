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The live GensoKishi Metaverse price today is 0 USD.MV market cap is 70,120 USD. Track real-time MV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live GensoKishi Metaverse price today is 0 USD.MV market cap is 70,120 USD. Track real-time MV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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GensoKishi Metaverse Logo

GensoKishi Metaverse Price (MV)

Unlisted

1 MV to USD Live Price:

$0.00018023
$0.00018023$0.00018023
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:52:33 (UTC+8)

GensoKishi Metaverse Price Today

The live GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MV.

GensoKishi Metaverse currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 70,120, with a circulating supply of 389.07M MV. During the last 24 hours, MV traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.66, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MV moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30.81.

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Market Information

$ 70.12K
$ 70.12K$ 70.12K

$ 30.81
$ 30.81$ 30.81

$ 72.09K
$ 72.09K$ 72.09K

389.07M
389.07M 389.07M

400,000,000.0
400,000,000.0 400,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GensoKishi Metaverse is $ 70.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30.81. The circulating supply of MV is 389.07M, with a total supply of 400000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.09K.

GensoKishi Metaverse Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 1.66
$ 1.66$ 1.66

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MV in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of GensoKishi Metaverse could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GensoKishi Metaverse will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MV price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking GensoKishi Metaverse Price Prediction.

What is GensoKishi Metaverse (MV)

GENSOKISHI Online, is the new GameFi version of an award winning Nintendo Switch/PS4 game called “Elemental Knights”, that has been vigorously played for 13 years and has accumulated a total of 8 million downloads worldwide. GensoKishi already has a 3DMMORPG game with active users, with a fully-functioning 3D metaverse, that simultaneously connects users from around the world, be it smartphones, PCs, or video game consoles. The development team behind the development has a brilliant track record, having developed online games and prominent MMORPG titles for 19 years.

Our metaverse has a 13 year history. We have allowed users to come in and generate their own skins, characters, maps, and weapons for the past 13 years. Now, on this GameFi version, all these items will now be registered on the blockchain to be transferred, sold, and bought as NFTs. What's important, is that we've refined the UI/UX in which users come in and design their original content through the entirety of this game's existence. That is why the designability and usability of the NFT designing screen will be undoubtedly high.

Development will first focus on transferring our already existing MMORPG world onto the Blockchain to form the basis of the in-game economy. In this phase, the mechanism and framework for the production, sale, and distribution of in-game items, currencies, and characters will be completed.

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GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Resource

Official Website

About GensoKishi Metaverse

What is GensoKishi Metaverse about?

GensoKishi Metaverse is the new GameFi iteration of the award-winning game "Elemental Knights," which has been popular for 13 years with 8 million downloads worldwide. It offers a fully-functioning 3D metaverse where users from around the world can connect seamlessly via smartphones, PCs, or consoles. The platform allows users to create their own skins, characters, maps, and weapons, which can now be registered, transferred, sold, and bought as NFTs on the blockchain.

What makes GensoKishi Metaverse unique?

GensoKishi Metaverse stands out with its refined UI/UX, designed over 13 years to enhance user experience in creating original content. Its development team has 19 years of experience in online games and MMORPGs, ensuring a high level of designability and usability in the NFT designing process.

What's the history of GensoKishi Metaverse?

GensoKishi Metaverse has a 13-year history, originating from "Elemental Knights." Over this period, it has evolved to incorporate user-generated content, now transitioning into a blockchain-based GameFi platform where in-game items are turned into NFTs.

What's next for GensoKishi Metaverse?

The immediate focus is on transferring the existing MMORPG world onto the blockchain to establish a robust in-game economy. This phase will finalize the mechanisms for producing, selling, and distributing in-game items, currencies, and characters.

What can GensoKishi Metaverse be used for?

GensoKishi Metaverse can be used for creating and trading NFTs, engaging in a 3D MMORPG experience, and participating in a blockchain-based in-game economy. It serves as a platform for both gaming and digital asset management.

What is the live trading price of GensoKishi Metaverse today?

The current trading price of GensoKishi Metaverse stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for MV?

MV recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for GensoKishi Metaverse?

In the last 24 hours, GensoKishi Metaverse has seen a price movement of --%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has GensoKishi Metaverse traded in today?

Within the past day, GensoKishi Metaverse fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GensoKishi Metaverse

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:52:33 (UTC+8)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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