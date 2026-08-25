What is the current price of Genopets?

The live price of Genopets (GENE) is ₦2.1875565045477877292000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Genopets positioned in the market?

Genopets currently sits at market rank #4889, supported by a market capitalization of ₦212000806.02450326516000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of GENE?

The circulating supply of GENE is 96728081.75 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Genopets?

During the last 24 hours, Genopets traded within a range of ₦2.0973561090795731684000 (24-hour low) and ₦2.2303616304911500140000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Genopets from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Genopets reached an all-time high of ₦51374.2993159072092000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is GENE trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Genopets?

The current price movement of 1.22% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Move To Earn,Animoca Brands Portfolio,RPG,Gaming Governance Token,Alameda Research Portfolio,Pantera Capital Portfolio,Action Games. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.