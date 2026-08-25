What is Generative Market eXplorer about?

Generative Market eXplorer (AIGMX) is an AI-driven agent providing real-time signals and analysis of high-volume traders' on-chain perpetual trading activities, significantly impacting market trends. It empowers users to make informed decisions, anticipate market shifts, and achieve financial goals. AIGMX aims to be the leading AI platform for decentralized trading signals and insights across various exchanges.

What is the real-time price of Generative Market eXplorer today?

The live price of Generative Market eXplorer stands at ₦, moving 13.05% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for AIGMX?

AIGMX has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Generative Market eXplorer showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is AIGMX currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests AIGMX is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Generative Market eXplorer?

With a market cap of ₦29178646.44730590264000, Generative Market eXplorer is ranked #7342, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has AIGMX seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Generative Market eXplorer compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence AIGMX's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Analytics,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.